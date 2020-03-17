See how Chris Martin takes the classic Coldplay and “Life on Mars’ by David Bowie in a special live

Chris Martin Coldplay live show held from his home yesterday, as many people continue to isolate itself from the ongoing crisis coronavirus.

Martin told his followers in Instagram Live, at that time, they and his team were to be together, but explained that they “stuck in different countries” as a result of the global pandemic.

The following 30-minute broadcast, which was called “At home,” frontman saw song requests from fans and shout outs when he sat at the piano.

Seth began that Martin carried “A Sky Full Of Stars” on acoustic guitar, before jumping on the keys to play Coldplay classics “Trouble” and “Viva La Vida”. Later, he offered a lesson, how to play the piano by David Bowie’s “Life on Mars”.

In a chat with fans, Martin also spoke charity Global Citizen, with which it is closely connected, emphasizing the importance of its goals in the eradication of global poverty and inequality.

You can watch the show “At Home” Chris Martin above.

This occurs when Neil Young has announced a series of live sessions, taken from his home. Elsewhere Code Orange broadcast the show from scratch output and Youngblood also performed before an audience of online concert “Surprisingly enough hold calm and carry it.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised British citizens to avoid all “non-essential” contacts with the other, as the cases of the virus around the world continue to increase.

In other news, Coldplay recently released the official video for the track “Trouble In Town”.