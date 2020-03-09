See how Coldplay delivers rapid Prince Cover with a chorus of nine parts

Coldplay went on NPR famous tiny table and embraced Prince.

Chris Martin and guitarist Jonny Buckland joined the “For Love” choir devyatsisetkavaga for short set, which also includes songs from the back catalog and new Coldplay album.

Along with the joint version of “Cry Cry Cry”, “Broken” and “Champion Of The World” from the new album “Everyday Life», as well as the fulfillment of an old “Viva La Vida”, the team and the choir carried the most unexpected transfer of Prince in 1999.

See figure tiny concert below.

“Everyday life”, the eighth studio album by Coldplay, released in November 2019. The four-star review of the album NME called it “confused experiment deceptively forward-thinking group.”

“Chris Martin and co-operation Take the fruitful themes of love, war, racism, religion, gun control, friendly, climate change, police brutality, and more”, -. Continued examination. “The eighth inventive eighth album – is proof that Coldplay more attractive than they are often credited with. “

Even before the release of the album the band announced that they intend to release it “as soon as possible.” On the eve of the expected next album, the band recently shared the new EP-drive with demonstration tracks from “Everyday Life”. Collection entered together with the accompanying short film.

Last month, Coldplay shared a new video for the track “Champion Of The World”, which was filmed in Chris Martin, who showed his youthful alter-ego.