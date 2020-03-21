See how Dolly Parton gave emotsyynuyu tribute to the late Kenny Rogers

Dolly Parton gave emotsyynuyu tribute to Kenny Rogers, saying: “My heart is broken, and today it is a large piece of went with it.”

This morning (March 21), it was announced that Rogers had died of natural causes at the age of 81 years.

“I could not believe it this morning when I got up, turned on the TV, checking that karanavirus doing, and they told me that my friend and partner in the singing Kenny Rogers passed away” – Dolly said in a video message, located in social media.

“I know that we all know that Kenny is in a better position than we are today, and I am sure that today he will speak with God, when not even he. He will ask him to spread the light on most of the darkness that’s going on here. “

You never know how much love someone until it disappears. I had so many wonderful years and a marvelous time with his friend Kenny, but above all music and the success I loved him as a remarkable man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr

– Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

Shares continued: “I love Kenny with all my heart My heart is broken, and today it has gone a big old piece I think I can speak for all of his family, his friends and the fans when I say that I will always love.. you. “

Shares then created it and Rogers, before you say, “Bless you, Kenny Fly high, straight into the arms of God, And the rest have faith…”

Parton and Rogers have collaborated on the most glorious 1982 album “Islands In The Stream” – listen to it below.

Obituary for Rogers NME called it “a big, bearded, big-hearted music king”.