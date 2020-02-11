See how Dr. Phil’s dream is to be at the right price – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLf9107088e7d5fe59ad6d19ff1f4cfb9411%

Dr. Phil Y Robin McGraw, low!

Everyone has a favorite show. For dr. Phil and his wife Robin it is The price is okay. During a performance on Monday The Late Late Show with James Corden, the basic element of television during the day spoke about his love for the classic game show. It appears that Phil and Robin love the show so much that they spent their honeymoon 43 years ago in the audience hoping that they would be chosen as participants.

Lucky for them James CordenThe night films are shown in the same building and the presenter has planned something special for them. As Corden said, “Tonight we give you a second honeymoon.”

Then, when he got one of the classic yellow labels, the host continued: “We’ve talked to people about The price is ok. They’ve kindly lent us one of the real games of the program, so go to the audience and we will see if they choose you. “

Of course they were chosen. And they had all the joy of walking to the stage.

Like James, with thick black glasses and a long thin microphone Drew CareyHe asked the couple: “Now tell us: where are you from and what do you do for a living?”

As Phil said hilariously, “Well, we’re really from Texas and I’m not doing anything.”

In a speech to Robin, James asked him what he expected to take home from the game.

As he joked, “My new husband, and all the prizes you have to offer.” And it turned out that those prices were not imaginary.

Behind a blue curtain was an infrared sauna! To win the smoking prize, Phil and Robin would have to win a Cliffhangers game, which Robin said was his absolute favorite. The rules were simple: they had to guess the prices of three daily items, the items were hair spray, a wet / dry hand vacuum cleaner and a pressure cooker.

As the Cats told the actor: “Every dollar you lose, the mountaineer rises higher. If you don’t fall off the cliff, you win the sauna. If you don’t, you will have death in your conscience.” “

While fooling himself, Phil said about the salon’s quality product: “I think I’ve never used hair spray,” and added, “I use the enamel. I use the enamel for the head.”

Robin took matters into his own hands by assuming it cost $ 20, and he only had $ 3 left! Then it was the shredder, which the couple predicted would be $ 45. And the price was right! It was in fact $ 45.

The last article was the pressure cooker. As James stated: “This is it! You must be within $ 22. If you are, you win the sauna and the young man will live another day. If he exceeds the limit, you must go directly from the studio to the police.”

As the host joked during the day: “I now feel in a pressure cooker.” Then he assumed the kitchen cost $ 60. He got a $ 20 discount, but luckily for him and Robin, that wasn’t enough for the young man to fall down the mountain. They have won!

Of course they didn’t really get the sauna, because James said he had to go back to The price is ok. But they have a lot of fun!

