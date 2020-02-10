See how Eminem performed surprisingly at the 2020 Academy Awards

Eminem had a surprising appearance at today’s Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

After a section celebrating famous musical moments in Lin Manuel Miranda’s films, the rapper entered the stage through a trap door.

He then played a version of “Lose Yourself” that appeared in his 2002 film 8 miles, supported by a band and strings. Members of the star-studded audience, including Kelly Marie Tran and Zazie Beetz, were seen singing along. Now watch the following performance.

Eminem has the set of Oscars BANANAS

Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel's reaction to Eminem are all of us. # Oscars

The first awards were presented at the Oscars 2020 parasite. Little woman, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt are among the previous winners. Here you can track all winners.

Last month Eminem released his last surprise album “Music To Be Murdered By”. He was shot at for some of the album’s content, including a lyric that apparently exposed the 2017 Manchester Arena attack on “Unaccommodating”.

The star replied to the critics in an open letter, saying that the album was deliberately trying to “shock conscience” to bring about social change.

“Gentle listener: In today’s wonderful world, murder has become so common that we are a society that is obsessed and fascinated by it. I thought, why not make a sport of it and kill it with beats? Let me explain that before you get started, ”he wrote on Twitter.