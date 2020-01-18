See how Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick in 20 minutes on his dream debut for Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland made an unforgettable debut when he scored a 20-minute hat trick to lead the new Borussia Dortmund club to an incredible victory in Augsburg.

The 19-year-old newcomer, worth € 20 million, started on the bench, but was thrown 3-1 behind after 56 minutes.

Erling Haaland celebrates with his dream debut for Borussia Dortmund

It took the Norwegian only three minutes to open his account when he came home after a goal from Jadon Sancho.

England international Sancho prevailed against Dortmund two minutes later before Haaland took advantage of Thorgan Hazard’s good work to double his record with a simple finish.

And the Norwegian’s treble ended eleven minutes before the end when he scored a left foot goal after Marco Reus’s ball.

Erling’s bride Håland lost 3-1 to Dortmund.

Twenty minutes later, he finished his hat trick and they won 5-3

Manchester United may be left behind in the January transfer window in talks with the striker.

Haaland – the son of former Manchester City and Leeds player Alf-Inge, who was born in Yorkshire – was closely associated with the move to Old Trafford to work with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who coached him at Norwegian club Molde.

However, it was claimed that United left the business due to the engagement of Norwegian agent Mino Raiola and, despite its connection to Juventus, decided to leave Red Bull Salzburg in Dortmund.

With his fatal appearance as a substitute, Haaland was the seventh player in the history of the Bundesliga to score a hat trick on his debut.

And he is the first since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to do the same for Dortmund and wear the same jersey with number 17.

With two goals from Florian Niederlechner and one from Marco Richter, Augsburg took the lead 3-1. Julian Brandt and Sancho scored the other goals from Dortmund.



