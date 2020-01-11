See how Jenny Lewis teams up with Haitian musicians to create a new love song

Loading...

Jenny Lewis shared a video of a new song with Haitian musicians.

The title “Under The Supermoon” will be featured in “Let the Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 2”. 1 ’, which will be released on January 31 through Artists for Peace and Justice – a non-profit organization that works internationally for peace and social justice.

The album is a collaborative effort by Lewis, Habib Koité, Jackson Browne, Jonathan Wilson, Paul Beaubrun, Raúl Rodríguez, Jonathan Russell and the Haitian band Lakou Mizik. It was taken in the Haitian city of Jacmel. You can see the video below.

In a statement to Pitchfork, Lewis described the track as “a love song written in Jacmel that floated in the Caribbean Sea just a few days after the November 2016 US presidential election … a kind of travelogue that was processed in real time.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuR0lPMgo68 [/ embed]

Lewis recently appeared in an issue of Jugheads Time Police, the 90s Archie comics title that was revived last summer.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Archie Comics co-president Alex Segura described Lewis’ cameo as “fun” and “unexpected Easter egg” for fans of the series.

“Archie was always about combining real music acts and our great characters. When Sina mentioned that he could get Jenny Lewis to appear at Jughead’s time police, we didn’t hesitate!” Said Segura.