See how Jimmy Johnson learns that he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Legendary coach Jimmy Johnson learned of his choice in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Al Messerschmidt / Getty Images

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the NFL. To celebrate this, the Pro Football Hall of Fame makes a one-time exception in its selection process – which has led to amazing moments, such as Bill Cowher finding out about his introduction to live television.

It turns out that Cowher is not the only beginner to learn at home at exactly the same time as millions of viewers. Jimmy Johnson, who was famous for his positions as coach of the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, was also informed about his introduction in the middle of a live broadcast.

Incredible moment.

The legendary @ Dallascowboys trainer @JimmyJohnson is told live on TV that he is the newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/GK3jlSlWRz

– FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 13, 2020

For those who are curious about how the Hall of Fame Centennial Class will work, the NFL website has a good explanation.

With this measure, the centennial of the NFL is to be recognized by a special centennial class, which will consist of 20 members in 2020. The group will include five modern players coming from the list announced today, in addition to 10 seniors (a player who has been retired for more than 25 seasons), three contributors (someone other than a player or coach) and two coaches.

ESPN notes that Johnson had an emotional response to the announcement, as did his former player (and co-broadcaster) Troy Aikman. The full list of Hall of Fame candidates will be announced on February 1, kicking off this year’s Super Bowl.

Read the whole story at Bleacher Report