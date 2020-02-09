See how Joe Biden describes a voter as “dog-faced pony soldiers” in a bizarre campaign moment

Joe Biden tends to speak, well, very off-the-cuff, sometimes in a strange way.

Another such example came today after the former Vice President was asked about his poor performance in Iowa.

Biden pointed to the Iowa Caucus system and then, apparently after answering yes, jokingly remarked, “No, you haven’t, you’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

And yes, you read that correctly.

After a New Hampshire voter asked @JoeBiden why he should trust him to reverse his campaign, he asks if she has ever had a caucus before. if she says yes, Biden snaps: “No, you haven’t. You’re a lying pony soldier with a dog’s face.” pic.twitter.com/3uxOAu0Ues

– Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2020

Biden initially asked the student if she had ever had a caucus before, and I guess she said yes (I didn’t see or hear what she said), and then I think he jokingly replied, “You are a liar Dog in front of pony soldier ”???? What sentence have I never heard ????? ???

– Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 9, 2020

Biden responds to a “middle question” about Iowa eligibility. pic.twitter.com/mhDaSHbXqU

– Cleve R. Wootson Jr. (@CleveWootson) February 9, 2020

Apparently, this is a line that Biden previously used to match it up John Wayne Movie.

When the clip became aware of social media, the campaign spokeswoman spoke Remi Yamamoto replied: “It’s a joke you came across. Drum roll … laughter in the room and from the questioner.”

As Olivia notes, it’s a joke that caught the eye. Drum roll … laughter in the room and from the questioner. It’s from a John Wayne film and he’s done it many times. I’m sorry to ruin the funny Twitter! https://t.co/XIbn8wF53W https://t.co/5D0Kk06RGK

– Remi Yamamoto (@RemiMYamamoto) February 9, 2020

