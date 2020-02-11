See how Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst performs an acoustic cover version of “Behind Blue Eyes”

LIMP BIZKIT frontman Fred Durst a cover version of THE WHO classic “Behind Blue Eyes” on Saturday (February 8th) in Los Angeles at a memorial to Andrew Burkle, an aspiring film producer and son of a billionaire Ron Burkle, It was the first time that Fred had sung the song live and played an acoustic guitar. The event organized by the Tony Hawk Foundation, also include appearances from most of the current cast of RED HOT CHILI POTS and JANES IS ADDICTED,

LIMP BIZKITCover by “Behind Blue Eyes” was featured on the band’s 2003 album “Results May Vary”, The accompanying music video saw thirst making out with passion Oscaraward-winning actress Halle Berry, Star of the film “Gothika”in which the song appeared. thirstthat the video was shot for THE WHO Cover in Los Angeles described the finale in his treatment as “the biggest kiss you’ll ever see”.

LIMP BIZKITVersion of “Behind Blue Eyes” was largely postponed by the music press The Observer The album’s review says that the song “will make you happy that you invented the stop button.” Nevertheless, the track was released as a single and he managed to climb to 71st place hoarding‘s Hot 100 chart (it did a little better in the rock radio charts and reached number 11 in the mainstream and number 18 in the modern era).

LIMP BIZKIT has not released a new studio album since 2011 “Gold Cobra”, Since then, LIMP BIZKIT has released four singles and promised to release a full collection of new material “Rush of disco elephants”, This LP never showed up.

LIMP BIZKIT and Lil Wayne‘s collaborative single, “Ready to go”, was released in July 2013. The track was released over Cash. Lil Wayne‘s longstanding record label.

LIMP BIZKIT in 2011, paths separated Interscope, the label that has released all of the band’s previous records through its subsidiaries flip. Geffen and Sureton records,



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oA0pjJbGa20 (/ embed)

