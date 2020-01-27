See how Lizzo, Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men open 2020 Grammys with tribute to Kobe Bryant

Lizzo, Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men opened the Grammys 2020 tonight (January 26) with homages to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The star died in a helicopter accident today with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

Lizzo opened the television ceremony with a medley of songs from her album “Cuz I Love You”. “Tonight is for Kobe!” She said as she started to perform. Shown in the set in which the album’s theme song and “Truth Hurts”, for which she was accompanied by a group of ballerinas.

Afterwards, hostess Alicia Keys turned to Byrant’s death and said, “To be honest, we’re all sadly sad right now because Los Angeles, America and the whole world lost a hero earlier today. We’re literally heartbroken here in the house that Kobe Bryant built. “

The Grammys are held at the Staples Center in LA, which also features the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team that Bryant played for.

“Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those who have been tragically lost today are in our minds, in our hearts, in our prayers. Your spirits are in this building, ”said Keys. “I just want everyone to take a moment and absorb it.”

She continued, “We would never have imagined in a million years that we would have to start the show like this. Never never never. So we wanted to do something that describes a bit how we all feel now.

Then she was joined by Boyz II Men for a performance of the 1975 Motown song “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye to Yesterday”, which the boy band covered in 1991. You can watch recordings of both performances above.

Earlier that night, Recording Academy’s interim director Harvey Mason Jr. opened the premiere by asking Bryant for a moment of silence.

At the time of writing, Lizzo had won three awards tonight, including Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Traditional R & B Performance. Stay up to date with all the winners of the night.