See how Mark Hopp performs Blink-182 and +44 songs during “Animal Crossing” live stream

During a recent Animal Crossing broadcast, Mark Hopp performed acoustic versions of his Blink-182 and +44 tracks.

The bass player is a big fan of the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, which gained even more popularity while blocking the coronavirus.

Read more: The new Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a great way to isolate yourself from the weather

During a recent live stream of Twitch Animal Crossing that he and his son Jack played, Hopp entertained viewers by performing acoustic versions of Blink and +44 tracks that accompanied the main stream.

Hoppus performed “Wasting Time” from Blink-182’s 1995 album “Cheshire Cat” before playing “Apple Shampoo” with “Dude Ranch.”

Hoppus also performed the +44 tracks “Lycanthrope” and “Baby Come On”, which you can watch below.

Just like in Animal Crossing, Hoppus is currently writing new Simple Creatures material with his partner and All Time Low frontman Alex Haskart during the closing.

“We’re already working on potential quarantine music while we’re all closed,” Haskart told NME in this week’s issue of Rock N ‘Roll Kill Braincells?

“He’s in Idaho – he ran while he still could – and I’m stuck at home in Maryland, so we’re not going to do it in person, but we’re sending ideas back and forth, and we’re always talking about the next steps for simple beings. . It works. “

The post Watch Mark Hoppus Performs Blink-182 and +44 Songs While Live “Animal Crossing” first appeared on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.