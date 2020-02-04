See how Matty Healy from 1975 delivered an intimate acoustic set in Sydney

The 1975 Matty Healy performed an intimate acoustic set in Sydney to raise money for those affected by the recent bushfires in Australia.

The set, which took place in the Sydney Metro Theater, saw Healy appear alongside Ruel, Mansionair, E ^ ST and Kučka.

In the slimmed-down performance, Healey performed solo on an acoustic guitar while sitting on a sofa. One fan described it as “incredibly special,” another said, “Amazing reworks of some classic songs.”

You can see footage and pictures from the event below.

This is really special # The1975

El: @_elexh

pic.twitter.com/oPPq4uqibK

– The 1975 On Tour (@ The1975_Tour) February 4, 2020

Jesus Christ 2005 God bless America pic.twitter.com/AeSPDWsS6o

– SARAH | Pooh! (@ andthe1975) February 4, 2020

Last week, Healy appeared on stage in a hospital gown after an illness that had forced the band to cancel an appearance in Brisbane.

The band was set to headline the city’s Laneway Festival yesterday (February 1), but had to withdraw from Brisbane after Healy was “hospitalized” after a medical exam informing the front man that he was “hospitalized.” too weak to play. “

Healy informed fans on Twitter that he was “alive and well” and that “shit just got too lively” while thanking the fans for their good wishes.

After Healy and the band had already suspected that he might be suitable for the performance in Sydney, he managed to make an appointment at The Domain. When the set started, the front man excited the fans when he went on stage in a hospital gown and reminded us of the time when Kurt Cobain did something similar during Nirvana’s legendary Reading Festival set from 1992.

In the meantime, the 1975s were announced today as headliners at Cornwall’s Boardmaster’s Festival along with Kings of Leon and Skepta.