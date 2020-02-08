See how Michael Moore delivers Pete Buttigieg’s questionable reenactment at the debate

After the main democratic debate on Friday Chris Hayes presented some post-debate analyzes with a variety of guests, including filmmakers and Bernie Sanders fan Michael Moore, However, it was Moore’s caricature of another candidate for 2020 that raised the question of what Moore was up to.

Moore gave a comprehensive overview of the candidates’ accomplishments, saying that each of them had a moment or a line in the debate that he liked. He highlighted Sen. Amy Klobuchar for being honest and not “easing up” when she speaks, and that led to his praise for a special moment when she was confronted Pete Buttigieg,

“When she said that to Pete Buttigieg, you said that you were bored with the process, that you’d rather watch cartoons, and then the camera cut to him and he raised his hand like a cartoon character. Said Moore. At that point he paused, made a mocking face and acted by raising his hand, first leaning on his wrist and then correcting to lift straight up and saying, “- well.”

“And I don’t think so,” Moore continued, grimacing as the crowd and Chris Hayes laughed.

Perhaps with some insight, Moore suddenly changed from looking back at the moments of debate to quickly expressing praise for Buttigieg’s Iowa Caucus appearance.

“Let’s have a round of applause for the fact that we might have a tie first. I think Bernie won the referendum,” said Moore. “But we had a gay man in the United States who was an elementary school won or tied an elementary school. It’s a great moment! “

It is controversial and discussed on social media whether Moore tried to mock Buttigieg with a stereotype or not. But it is at least worth noting that if it was a post-debate analysis by Fox News, it would definitely be seen that way and commented on the other networks.

