See how much Andrew Cuomo really deserves

In addition to the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo is also a published author. With all these achievements, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the net worth of the politician is $ 5 million. According to the store, when Cuomo became Attorney General of New York in 2010, he had to publish the first detailed report of his wealth. Through this document, it was discovered that Cuomo made “$ 1 million a year in 2004 and 2005” working as an adviser to Andrew Farkas, the real estate tycoon, per Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2015, his financial revelation revealed that he made “$ 650,000 in book exploitation rights from his memoir,” All Possible Things: Failures and Success in Politics and Life, released in 2014. Cuomo also published Crossroads: The Future of American Politics in 2003.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cuomo earns $ 200,000 a year working as governor of New York. Thanks to this position, he also maintains a permanent residence at the “New York State Executive Mansion on Eagle Street in the center of Albany.”

But Cuomo is not just a high-ranking politician. According to his Twitter account, he is also a fisherman and motorcycle enthusiast, but most importantly he is the father of his three daughters: Maria, Kara and Michaela, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy.