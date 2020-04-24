See how much Johnny Orlando really deserves

Johnny Orlando enjoys every moment of his growing fame and fortune. It is estimated to be worth about $ 1.5 million. Of course, money is not everything, but it helped him embrace some amazing opportunities.

“I like to travel to new places around the world and meet my fans in person instead of online,” he told AsiaLive365. “The show is one of my favorite things in the world, so I’m quite lucky to be in my place. Amsterdam was one of my favorite shows on my last tour, the crowd was so strong, it was such an absurd feeling.”

He also admitted that he loves hanging out with friends and parties. In fact, one of his favorite dance songs is Drake & Future’s “Life is Good.” “It’s very difficult not to dance to that,” he said.

When he’s not playing or playing, Orlando spends his time making music and – like everyone else – eating snacks. Toast with peanut butter and burgers are his favorites, he told AsiaLive365. In April 2020, while self-isolated due to corona, the single, “See You” was released. The music video shows the star lying on the bed, playing the guitar, sending messages to friends and dancing. “The idea for the video is basically just a reflection of my life right now, trying to connect with people through social media or FaceTime and do what I can to stay connected in such an uncertain moment,” he said. per CBC.