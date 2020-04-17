See how much money Michael Che really deserves

Thanks to the fact that Michael Che is a comedic genius who doesn’t mind working, the star has made a fortune. Saturday Night Live’s cast is estimated to be worth $ 4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Although that may not be as much as his peers – including Pete Davidson ($ 6 million), Kate McKinnon ($ 8 million) and Andy Samberg ($ 20 million) – Che is still happy to have enough money. to help those in need during tough times.

The comedian announced on April 6, 2020, that his grandmother had died of coronavirus. “I’m obviously very hurt and angry that he had to go through all this pain,” he wrote on Instagram (via Us Weekly). “I am just happy to be free. And I also feel guilty that I feel happy. Basically, the whole range of complex emotions that everyone else has lost is very close and special. “

While Che was working through his mixed feelings, he also decided to help others affected by the pandemic and offered to pay a month’s rent for tenants of the housing project where his grandmother lived. Although it would cover the cost of 160 apartments, he added, “I know this is just a drop in the bucket. So I really hope the city has a better debt forgiveness plan for all people in public housing at THE. Much less.

Let’s hope those in charge will listen to the benevolent star.