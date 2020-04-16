See how much Richard Simmons really deserves

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

By Desirée O / 16 April 2020

Back in the day, Richard Simmons was a popular fitness guru who had people charming the old ones, which was the name of the best-selling video series. However, his success did not end there. He also “opened his own gym in Beverly Hills called Slimmons, hosted a nationwide (and Emmy-winning) variety show, and published nine books, including the New York Times Never-Say-Diet bestseller,” Men’s Health. These are just some of the reasons why Simmons is not only famous, he is also rich. However, his achievements were not always easy for this star to manage.

“Being successful … is sometimes difficult to deal with,” Simmons told Men’s Health in 2012. He also explained that “the majority of people in the world … walk among the ruins of their lives. I work.” , relationships that went sour, jobs that disappeared. All they can think about is their ruins and when you focus on that you can’t make a new one. “

Simmons’ determined personality – as well as the fact that he has been working in the business for decades and still working at a time in his life when most people have long retired – therefore has enough money.

How does Richard Simmons’ fortune compare to his famous friends?

Richard Simmons hasn’t just won countless loyal fans over the years – he’s also won a staggering amount of money. Thanks to his success in the world of fitness, Simmons has a fortune estimated at about $ 15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

That’s a little over $ 14 million the former owner of The Biggest Loser, Jillian Michaels, and much more than her screenwriter, Bob Harper, who is believed to have somewhere in the area. $ 4 million. That being said, Simmons’ fortune is only half that of Tae Bo buff Billy Banks thanks to his $ 30 million. Maybe Simmons and Banks will have to work together on a Tae Bo exercise video on Oldies to use their shared ability to make a lot of money making people sweat.