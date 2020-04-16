See how much the Dutch Lattimore is really worth

When Dutch Lattimore left behind the Black Ink Crew, things weren’t exactly friendly between her and her boss’s tattoo artist, Ceaser Emanuel, who was also a former fiancé in the Netherlands. While many divisions create feelings of anger and resentment, the split between Dutchess and Ceaser also involved treatment.

During the finale of the 2017 season, viewers watched as Ceaser celebrated the inauguration of the Black Ink Atlanta. However, this was also the time when a woman approached to serve him an edible arrangement. This initially sounded like a sweet gesture that turned out to be a notice from the Dutchman informing her of her previous legal intention. When Ceaser opened the card that accompanies the delivery, he wrote (per VH1): “Congratulations on your new store in Atlanta. I’m sure it would make us both tone. I’m coming for half of all that is mine.”

According to VH1, the Dutch lawsuit was based on the fact that while “dating Ceaser, he claims to have paid all of Ceaser’s accounts, including child support payments, and never received anything in return.” As a result, a lawyer tells her “half of Black Ink could be entitled.”

Although it is not clear how the situation played out in the end, we know that Ceaser still owns his stores and the Dutchman seems to be doing just fine.