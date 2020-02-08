See how Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien gives his first solo concert

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien made his solo debut at Toronto’s Great Hall on Friday evening (February 7th).

The set consisted mainly of tracks from O’Brien’s solo debut album “Earth” – including the first official single “Shangri-La” – and a cover of “On My Own” by the German electronic musician Ulrich Schnauss. You can find the full setlist below, courtesy of a fan on Instagram.

While O’Brien’s band confirmed this week that they would say goodbye to the music for a year, O’Brien announced on Thursday (February 6th) that he would release ‘Earth’ in April 17. The LP contains the previously released one Title ‘Brasil’ and was produced by Flood (with the exception of ‘Olympik’, which was produced jointly by Flood and Catherine Marks).

O’Brien was brought on stage by the rest of his live band in Toronto: Hinako Omori, Ross Chapman, Dishan Abrahams and Alvin Ford Jr.

EOB has planned some more live dates for the year, including a concert at the London Roundhouse on March 7th and festival appearances at Bonnaroo and Newport Folk Festival.

Musicians contributing to ‘Earth’ include O’Brien’s Radiohead bandmate Colin Greenwood, Portishead guitarist Adrian Utley, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche, Omar Hakim, Nathan East, Laura Marling, David Okumu from The Invisible, Adam ‘ Cecil ‘Bartlett and Richie Kennedy, Marcelo S. Silva, Flood and Catherine Marks.

The musician wrote on Twitter about the creation of ‘Earth’ and thanked “all the incredible musicians who helped me and the people who put it together in the studio … it was a real trip here.” He also confirmed that the LP had been recorded in Wales and London.