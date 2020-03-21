See inside of the 23-bed room mansion you would by no means think was in Ilford

An tremendous mansion with 23 bedrooms has been put up for sale – and it could be yours for £2 million.

The jaw-dropping residence, situated on Cranbrook Street in Ilford, East London, boasts 23 bedrooms all with en-suites, a big garden building and huge modern kitchen.

The dwelling, which is valued in between £2million and £2.5million, is so large it could even be turned into a lodge.

It was listed on Rightmove in January and has yet to uncover a purchaser.

The advert reads: “A unique possibility to get this 23 area residence in a superb site just a brief stroll to Valentine’s Park.

“At first two properties, they have been extensively modernised and extended and could easily be utilized as a hotel or HMO issue to the standard licenses.

“We fully grasp that equally houses have been fully re-wired and re-plumbed with new tanks and boilers which can aid these kinds of a substantial dwelling.

“The lodging contains of 23 bedrooms all with en-suites, a large garden constructing which could be used as two independent annexes (once again issue to getting the regular permissions), a substantial kitchen area, visitor w/c and two basements.

“The assets is within just straightforward going for walks length of both of those Ilford and Gants Hill which present an amazing array of shops, cafés and dining establishments.

“Ilford Rail Station and Gants Hill’s Central Line station are both in close proximity to by and give straightforward obtain in to the Metropolis and West Finish, and M11, A406, A12 and A13 are all in close proximity. Ilford presents a great preference of condition and non-public most important and secondary faculties.”

The property, produced up of two homes, also has off street parking for various cars.

Pictures taken inside of the assets demonstrates its white walls and modern interior, although its en-suite bathrooms are slickly decorated.

Though the home does not have a large back garden, there is an place of greenery between the two major properties.

It is the most high-priced dwelling on sale in Ilford at this time shown on Rightmove, even though there are 6 other qualities mentioned for more than £1 million.

To check out the residence, see listed here.

