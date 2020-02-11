See Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson commenting on the Fencing Grand Prix in Turin

IRON MAIDEN Singer Bruce Dickinson provided the comment for the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Channel over the weekend in Turin, Italy, where the first film Grand Prix of the season was held. Below is a video with a report on the first day of the event and an interview with Dickinson carried out by Italy La Stampa,

Bruce started fencing at school at the age of 13, but only after a teacher convinced him to try. When he started fencing, he found that it wasn’t just about physical training, but also about giving the brain some exercise.

Five years ago, Dickinson was diagnosed with stage 3 larynx cancer after doctors discovered a golf ball-sized tumor on his tongue and another in the lymph node on the right side of his neck.

The singer received the all-clear in May 2015 after radiation and nine weeks of chemotherapy and later reported in his 2017 autobiography about his battle with cancer. “What is the button doing?”

Dickinson joined IRON MAIDEN 1981 replaced Paul Di’Annoand debuted on the album in 1982 with the band “The number of the beast”, He left the band in 1993, pursued several solo projects and rejoined in 1999.

DickinsonThe 61-year-old in August has some other interests besides music. He is a licensed commercial pilot and owns an airline. He also did acting and brewed beer.



