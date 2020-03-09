See “Items sold” – a new documentary about Fontaines D.C.

Fontaines D.C. They are the subject of a new documentary film – watch it below.

Sold by piece, to make a film COLLECTIVE, documentary process of writing, recording and releasing their debut album “Dogrel” in 2019.

In addition to interviews with the five-member group in Dublin, the new film also carries invisible studio footage and interviews with Dan Carey Speedy Wunderground, released an album. Watch it below.

“Dogrel” was released with the help of guerrilla Records in April 2019. A five-star review of the album NME declared: “The Irish troubadours come to the debut album, which offers both the narrative voice of the narrator, and a new vision of youthful frustration.

Overview continued: “These five guys Dublin prove his talent for painting in a much larger number of colors than just black and gray, and the Fontaines D.C. – as one of the most important new voices of guitar music”.

Late last year, the group revealed that they have already completed work on his inspired Beach Boys second album, and the band told NME on the red carpet last month’s NME Awards in 2020 for a new album.

“We’ve got a good idea – it’s all written down and everything” – said the frontman Gryyan Chatto for NME. “We just wanted to make it sound, meaning and topics in detail. We do not want to give away too much. “

He continued: “Do not be too specific, but quickly something happens.” Watch the full interview above.