[See JASON MOMOA As OZZY OSBOURNE In ‘Scary Very little Eco-friendly Men’ Clip]

Ozzy Osbourne has unveiled a teaser movie for his new music “Scary Minor Environmentally friendly Adult men”. The one-minute clip, which can be found underneath, options Jason Momoa, the hulking star of the superhero film “Aquaman”, enjoying the role of Ozzy, standing at the mic and singing alongside to the song’s lyrics.

The Hawaiian-born actor, who is most likely most effective-acknowledged for his role as Khal Drogo in HBO fantasy epic “Video game Of Thrones”, is a enormous large metal enthusiast, obtaining beforehand claimed that he listened to a lot of PANTERA, METALLICA and MUDVAYNE to get himself into the proper frame of brain for playing a warrior like Conan in Marcus Nispel‘s remake of the traditional Arnold Schwarzenegger motion experience “Conan The Barbarian”. Far more a short while ago, he tapped vocalist Oli Peters of the Canadian loss of life metal band ARCHSPIRE to coach him on how to mimic his distinctive vocal type for the early troop rallying scene in the Apple Tv set+ sci-fi sequence “See”.

“Frightening Tiny Environmentally friendly Adult men” appears on Ozzy‘s new album, “Everyday Person”, which will be introduced this Friday (February 21). The disc was produced by Andrew Watt, who has also generated Publish Malone and introduced the two artists collectively on two of the LP’s tracks. Watt also played guitar on Ozzy‘s new LP, co-producing and performing the new music with GUNS N’ ROSES bassist Duff McKagan and Crimson Scorching CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith.

“It was a good deal of entertaining to do nevertheless it can be a lot distinctive from my other albums,” Ozzy explained. “We recorded it quickly, which I haven’t done because the initially BLACK SABBATH album. This produced it a diverse process, which I really liked.”

Further than the core band, “Normal Male” options a who’s-who of Ozzy close friends and collaborators like Elton John and Tom Morello.

“It all just came together,” Ozzy clarifies of the visitor stars. “Slash is a pricey buddy of mine, as is Elton. When I was producing ‘Ordinary Man’, it reminded me of an old Elton tune and I claimed to Sharon, ‘I question if he would sing on it?’ We asked, and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song.”

“Standard Male” will be readily available as a common CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl shade vinyl, photograph disc and electronic album. In addition, all physical copies of the album will include a distinctive code that will permit the purchaser to enter a sweepstakes for a probability to win a single of around 300 Ozzy prizes.

“Standard Male” monitor listing:

01. Straight To Hell (showcasing Slash)

02. All My Lifestyle

03. Goodbye

04. Common Man (showcasing Elton John)

05. Underneath The Graveyard

06. Try to eat Me

07. These days Is The Finish

08. Terrifying Minimal Environmentally friendly Men

09. Holy For Tonight

10. It really is A Raid (showcasing Post Malone)

11. Acquire What You Want – Write-up Malone (featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott)