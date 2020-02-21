[See JASON MOMOA As OZZY OSBOURNE In Teaser For ‘Scary Small Eco-friendly Men’ Video clip]

Ozzy Osbourne has released a teaser for his new songs video for the song “Terrifying Small Green Males”. The one particular-moment clip, which can be viewed down below, attributes Jason Momoa, the hulking star of the superhero film “Aquaman”, enjoying the function of Ozzy, standing at the mic and singing alongside to the song’s lyrics.

The Hawaiian-born actor, who is maybe very best-identified for his purpose as Khal Drogo in HBO fantasy epic “Activity Of Thrones”, is a big large metallic admirer, obtaining earlier explained that he listened to a great deal of PANTERA, METALLICA and MUDVAYNE to get himself into the right body of brain for enjoying a warrior like Conan in Marcus Nispel‘s remake of the vintage Arnold Schwarzenegger motion journey “Conan The Barbarian”. Far more not long ago, he tapped vocalist Oli Peters of the Canadian dying steel band ARCHSPIRE to mentor him on how to mimic his distinctive vocal model for the early troop rallying scene in the Apple Tv set+ sci-fi series “See”.

“Frightening Tiny Eco-friendly Guys” seems on Ozzy‘s new album, “Ordinary Guy”, which will be unveiled this Friday (February 21). The disc was created by Andrew Watt, who has also made Write-up Malone and introduced the two artists alongside one another on two of the LP’s tracks. Watt also performed guitar on Ozzy‘s new LP, co-writing and undertaking the music with GUNS N’ ROSES bassist Duff McKagan and Pink Sizzling CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith.

“It was a lot of exciting to do however it really is a ton various from my other albums,” Ozzy said. “We recorded it speedily, which I haven’t finished given that the first BLACK SABBATH album. This built it a diverse system, which I basically appreciated.”

Beyond the main band, “Common Person” features a who’s-who of Ozzy close friends and collaborators including Elton John and Tom Morello.

“It all just arrived jointly,” Ozzy explains of the visitor stars. “Slash is a pricey good friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was crafting ‘Ordinary Man’, it reminded me of an previous Elton music and I claimed to Sharon, ‘I speculate if he would sing on it?’ We questioned, and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and engage in piano on the tune.”

“Regular Man” will be offered as a common CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl shade vinyl, image disc and digital album. In addition, all physical copies of the album will incorporate a special code that will enable the purchaser to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of over 300 Ozzy prizes.

“Ordinary Person” track listing:

01. Straight To Hell (showcasing Slash)

02. All My Lifetime

03. Goodbye

04. Normal Person (featuring Elton John)

05. Less than The Graveyard

06. Eat Me

07. Today Is The End

08. Terrifying Little Environmentally friendly Gentlemen

09. Holy For Tonight

10. It really is A Raid (that includes Submit Malone)

11. Acquire What You Want – Put up Malone (showcasing Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott)