See Johnny Depp Turn into The Joker For Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’

A spectacular new idea style and design showcases what Amazing Beasts star Johnny Depp could look like as The Joker for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman.

Even though Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne previously has his fingers full with a selection of villains appearing in The Batman, this artwork imagines what the Joker could look like if he exists in this new Gotham timeline designed by Matt Reeves. The design of Johnny Depp’s Joker aims to match the aesthetic and design and style of The Batman. It certainly seems proper in comparison to what we have observed so significantly from the set shots and the to start with reveal of Robert Pattinson in costume as the Darkish Knight.

The artwork of Johnny Depp’s Joker will come from common electronic artist Boss Logic and sees the actor with the villain’s legendary eco-friendly hair, though he does not have an in excess of-the-leading pink smile like other well known variations of the villain. A 2nd impression displays Johnny Depp sporting a green shirt and purple trousers whilst wielding a bloody crowbar. The crowbar in certain right away reminds us of the Joker beating Jason Todd just before leaving him to die in an explosion, when the black hat could possibly remind some supporters of the Joker’s costume from The Killing Joke. Take a appear at Johnny Depp as the Joker for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman below.

What do you imagine of the artwork featuring Johnny Depp? Would you like to see Johnny Depp’s Joker go up from Robert Pattinson’s Batman? Are you enthusiastic to see The Batman? Let us know in the feedback area!

Total plot particulars on Robert Pattinson’s The Batman are now beneath wraps, but we know that the movie will revolve about a young variation of Bruce Wayne and feature a Rogues’ Gallery of villains that involves Catwoman, The Penguin, and The Riddler. The Matt Reeves film will follow the Dark Knight throughout his early many years as Gotham City’s protector and will make use of the hero’s detective expertise to a higher extent than earlier DC films. It is envisioned to be the initial chapter in a new Batman trilogy with Robert Pattinson.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the Darkish Knight, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The Batman is now established to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

