See Katherine McNamara’s Fierce First Photos of “Arrow” Backdoor Pilot “Green Arrow & The Canaries” | Arrow, Katherine McNamara, Television

Judging by these new photos of the backdoor pilot from The arrow, we’re 100% excited and ready for a spin-off!

As previously stated, Katherine McNamara, Katie cassidy and Juliana Harkavy should play in the potential new series.

The episode is titled “Green Arrow & The Canaries,” and the summary reads: “It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (McNamara) has everything she could have wanted. However, when Laurel (Cassidy) and Dinah (Harkavy) suddenly reappears in his life, things take a shocking turn and his perfect world is turned upside down. “

“Laurel and Dinah are following an abductee who is directly related to Mia and they need her help. Knowing that this will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a heroine and she, Laurel and Dinah are outfitting themselves again to save the city.

The episode is scheduled to air on January 21 on The CW. Take a look at all the photos below in the gallery!

Psst, don’t forget to tune in the last two hours of Crisis on Infinite Earths, starting TOMORROW, on January 14 at 8 p.m. ET / ET.

