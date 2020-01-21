See Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Debate Who Loves Kris Jenner More – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLefd93e41e8020a4bad9a565e63a2afdb11%

There is no stronger bond than the bond between sisters!

For your YouTube channel Kylie Jenner he was with the older sister Kim Kardashian To make your makuep. According to them, the two women have been trying to film this video for years and have finally had the chance to make it happen. Throughout the video, Kim is open to answering her sister’s funny and harmless questions until the question of who her mother’s favorite is comes into play.

While they are applying makeup, the ladies also answered questions from fans. “Who do you think mama likes the most?” Kim asks her sister. “I think he likes you better.” However, Kylie does not agree with that perspective on the situation. “I think you’re his OG, you know,” Kylie explained. Kim has a few more reasons to admit his choice.

“The reason I think he likes you is because …” he says before Kylie cuts her. “He certainly likes us the same thing, but if we’re funny …” Kylie argued. Interestingly, Kim does not let go of this idea.

“She is like me and I treat her like the queen of the world,” Kylie explained about her relationship with Kris Jenner. Kim has to admit that when it comes to handling the matriarch of her family, Kylie has her rhythm. “You really treat her in the most incredible way,” Kim agrees before ending the problem.

Kylie also shared a small and funny detail about her and something that people don’t know about her, such as her epic viral moment ‘Rise and Shine, quot; was no surprise to those who know her best. ” This is what people don’t know “I don’t understand that I’ve always sung everything,” he said. Like, I’ve been singing since I was younger … Now, every time I sing, people say: & # 39; They will never be another, Rise and Shine & # 39; and I say: & # 39; Leave me alone, always sing. & # 39; ”

Kylie also revealed that if she wasn’t Kylie Jenner, she would be a makeup artist. Before the video ended, Kylie was joking around with one of her sister’s eyelashes, because you never know when she needs a classic Kim Kardashian tab!

Famous or not, they will always be sisters!

keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only in E!