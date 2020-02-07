See: Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake share the ‘Believe’ video

February 7 (UPI) – Rapper Meek Mill and singer and actor Justin Timberlake have teamed up to form a new single.

The couple released a single and a music video for the new song “Believe” on Thursday.

The video, staged by Maxime Quoilin, begins with a young woman watching her father get arrested. The woman hits rock bottom, but lifts and trains boxing while her father serves his prison sentence.

The video ends with the woman winning a boxing match. She looks at the audience, where her father looks on proudly.

The video shows a shot of Meek Mill and Timberlake, in which Meek Mill holds up his chains, one of which shows a medallion with a picture of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Meek Mill and Timberlake explained their vision for the “Believe” video behind the scenes and said it should “show people who overcome”.

Meek Mill released his fourth studio album, Championships, and is working on a new album in 2018. He released the song “Letter to Nipsey” with Roddy Ricch in January after Hussle’s death.

Timberlake released his fifth studio album, Man of the forest, in 2018, and a new single, “SoulMate”, in the same year.