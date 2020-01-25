See Mick Jagger in a new trailer for “The Burnt Orange Heresy”

Mick Jagger is expected to appear in the upcoming film The heresy of the burnt orangesplaying a sneaky art dealer.

The role is his first major film part since his appearance in The man from the Elysian fields in 2001.

Although the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2019, a trailer has just been released.

Jagger’s character Joseph Cassidy tries to persuade art critic James Figueras (Claes Bang) to steal a painting by the retired artist Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland).

According to a synopsis, “James’ greed and ambition will soon get better and he will end up in a network that he has created himself.” Now watch the trailer below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PMAlfrdQNI (/ embed)

The heresy of the burnt oranges will be released in the United States on March 6. There is currently no UK release date set.

A collection of rare and unpublished Rolling Stones footage was released on YouTube earlier this month (January 5) before it was mysteriously removed within a few hours.

According to Variety, the publication of the titles could have been an attempt to circumvent EU copyright law and not make them publicly available on the 50th anniversary of their creation.

Last year the Rolling Stones had to postpone a few shows after Jagger underwent heart valve replacement surgery. He returned to the stage for the first time in June when the band toured the United States.

Before Jagger started where they left off, he shared a video of how he danced in a rehearsal room to show fans that he was in good shape after his surgery.