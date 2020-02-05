See: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” goes back to the 1970s in a new trailer

February 5 (UPI) – The story of Gru’s origins and his quest to become a villain is explored in the latest trailer of Minions: The Rise of Gru,

The clip, released on Wednesday, takes place in the 1970s when Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) tries to join the Vicious 6 elite villain team despite his young age.

After Gru was rejected and asked to do something bad to impress the Vicious 6, he stole the group’s medallion.

Gru can escape the Vicious 6 with the help of his loyal Minions, but the new Minion Otto loses the medallion after exchanging it for a Pet Rock.

Minions: The Rise of GruDirectors Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val will be released on July 3rd.

Alan Arkin, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Michele Yeoh and Julie Andrews also provide voice work.

The film will feature a 1970s soundtrack by Grammy award winner Jack Antonoff.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is a prequel to Despicable Me Series and is the second minions Movie.