See: Monsta X shares North America tour dates

January 13 (UPI) – South Korean boy band Monsta X will return to North America in 2020.

The K-Pop group announced on Instagram on Monday that they will perform during their upcoming world tour in the U.S. and Canada.

Monsta X will begin the North American leg of its tour on June 2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and end on July 11 in Los Angeles, California. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME.

Monsta X also shared a video with some of his previous moments in the U.S. The group greeted their fans, known as Monbebe, in the caption.

“We’re coming back to the US and Canada! We can’t wait to see you, Monbebe,” the group wrote.

Monsta X played the English song “Middle of the Night” Live with Kelly and Ryan In December. The song appears on the group’s upcoming album, All about windward, scheduled for release on February 14 on Valentine’s Day.

All about windward is the first English-language album by Monsta X. The album also contains the singles “Who Do U Luv?” with French Montana, “Love U” and “Someone’s Someone”.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. and most recently released the EP Follow: Find in October. The group is known for the singles “Trespass”, “Beautiful”, “Alligator”, “Find You” and “Follow”.

Here is the full list of North American dates for the Monsta X World Tour:

June 2 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the armory

June 5 – Detroit, Michigan, at the Fox Theater

June 7 – Washington, D.C., at the EagleBank Arena

June 10 – Newark, N.J., at the Prudential Center

June 12 – Boston, Mass., At the Agganis Arena

June 14 – Toronto, Ontario at the ScotiaBank Arena

June 16 – Chicago, Illinois at the United Center

June 19 – Atlantic City, N.J., at the Borgata Event Center

June 22 – Atlanta, Georgia, at the Infinite Energy Arena

June 24 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at the BB&T Center

June 27 – Ft. Worth, Texas, in the Dickies Arena

June 29 – Denver, Colorado, at the Pepsi Center

July 1 – Seattle, Washington, at the accesso ShoWare Center

July 2 – Vancouver BC at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center

July 6 – San Jose, California, SAP Center in San Jose

July 8 – Phoenix, Arizona, at the Arizona Federal Theater

July 11 – Los Angeles, California on the forum