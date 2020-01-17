See: Morgan Smith gives birth to a third child, Joel Smith

January 17 (UPI) – Laguna beach Alum Morgan Smith is a mother of three.

Former TV personality, née Morgan Olsen, announced in an Instagram post on Thursday that she welcomed her third child, a young boy, with her husband Joel Smith.

Olsen and Joel Smith also have a 5-year-old son, Theo, and a 3-year-old daughter, Georgia. Olsen shared two photos of their older children weighing their newborn brother.

“Our baby BOY arrived happy and healthy! #Partyoffive,” she wrote the post.

Smith announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September.

“Countdown is on! All excited baby # 3 is coming in January #smithsinthesouth,” she wrote.

Smith praised Joel Smith in a post last week before her due date.

“The MVP of this pregnancy,” she said of her husband. “He really got that certain something in all aspects of our lives. It was a new dynamic for our marriage, away from our family / our network, where we only had to rely on each other to get support. I realized in only for a few months my love + appreciation grew so much for him. “

Smith appeared in the first two seasons of the MTV series Laguna beach, The show featured Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, who then starred The hills,