See: Pentagon shares concept trailer “Universe: The Black Hall”

February 4 (UPI) – South Korean boy band Pentagon is preparing to release their first full-length album.

The K-Pop group shared a concept trailer for the album, Universe: The Black Hall, on Tuesday.

The teaser begins with Pentagon member Hui throwing a paper plane from some stands. The plane lands near a circle of stools with metronomes and is stained by a mysterious black liquid.

Pentagon also released a new concept photo on Twitter on Tuesday with members wearing matching black suits. Members have cuts and bruises on their faces.

Pentagon previously shared a trailer for the album that represents space. A previous teaser also showed a glowing pentagon in space.

Pentagon will release Universe: The Black Hall on February 12th. The group recently released the EP Summer) in July.

Pentagon debuted in 2016 as a group. The group consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, YanAn, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok.