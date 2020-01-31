See: Philip Roth’s Trailer “The Conspiracy Against America”

The Plot Against America’s John Turturro performs on stage during the HBO segment of the Winter Television Critics Association 2020 press tour.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

The trailer for HBO’s new adaptation of Philip Roth’s Plot Against America is here, and there is no shortage of fascists and Nazis.

Roth’s 2004 novel paints an alternative version of the United States, in which pilot Charles Lindbergh defeated Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1940 presidential election and reconciled the country with Nazi Germany. While the real Lindbergh never ran for president, the story is based on Lindbergh’s well-documented support for Nazi Germany, his active role as spokesman for the anti-war / Nativist movement for America, and his tendency to anti-Semitism.

The conspiracy against America traces Lindbergh’s political rise from the perspective of a New Jersey Jewish family. HBO’s adaptation stars Morgan Spector and Zoe Kazan as Herman and Elizabeth Levin with Azhy Robertson and Caleb Malis as their sons Philip and Sandy. Winona Rider plays Elizabeth’s sister Evelyn, whose marriage to conservative rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf (played by John Turturro) creates tension, while Lindbergh’s rise spurs anti-Semitic attacks.

Executive producers David Simon and Ed Burns – the team behind The Wire – The Plot Against America – will premiere on March 16 at 9 p.m. in HBO. Check out the full tail below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_Xu6FuP-IM (/ embed)

