See Queen + Adam Lambert perform the cover of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Whole Lotta Love’ in Dunedin, New Zealand

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT played a cover version of the LED ZEPPELIN classic “Whole love” during their concert last night (Monday, February 10th) in Dunedin, New Zealand. Video footage of the performance filmed by fans can be seen below.

This spring, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT will play their first European dates since the worldwide sensation at the box office that was “Bohemian Rhapsody” Movie.

Last summer, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT rocked North America with 25 gigantic shows that garnered rave reviews – “It’s loud, it’s fun and it’s unforgettable” – and played in front of a sold-out audience with nearly 400,000 viewers.

The brand new “Rhapsody” The show, which is already celebrated as a “marvel of technical advances”, will arrive in Europe in the late spring QUEEN original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor Team up again with the longtime front man Adam Lambert performances in nine countries from late May to early July.

About that “Rhapsody” On this tour, European viewers finally have the opportunity to see the epic new show that has been awe-inspiring and recognized by its North American run and has become the hottest rock card of the year in the United States. Always the masters of extravagant performance and lush graphics, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERTThe latest production is again the work of Stufish Entertainment Architects‘Set designer Ric Lipson and lighting designers Rob Sinclair with whom both have a long-term relationship QUEEN, including the band’s 2017-2018 eye-popping “News from around the world”-inspired touring show.

Lipson describes the two and a half hour production as “a new chapter in the history of the band”. This new show once again extends the parameters for what a live music experience can be. an innovative and interactive celebration of the sustained power of QUEENMusic. “

The tour takes place at a time when QUEEN continues riding up the swing of their box office hit, Oscar-win “Bohemian Rhapsody” biopic, which presents its music to a new audience with record results. Aside from being the UK’s top-selling music biopic ever, it’s also the best-selling film in 2019 for the home release.

QUEENThe film’s original soundtrack has stayed high on the UK album charts since its November 2018 debut. In the US it became the album with the highest charts in 38 years QUEEN sold more albums in North America than any other artist in the first half of 2019. The timeless and groundbreaking “Bohemian Rhapsody” Video has reached a historical value of one billion views Youtubemaking it the most watched music clip of the 20th century. In addition, Youtube Views of “Do not stop me now” have passed the 500 million mark.

The tour lineup is once again the band’s longtime stage collaborator Spike Edney on keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass and Tyler Warren on drums.



