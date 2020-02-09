See Red Hot Chili Peppers perform live with John Frusciante for the first time since 2007

RED HOT CHILI POTS performed live with the guitarist John Frusciante For the first time in more than 12 years on Saturday (February 8) in Los Angeles at a memorial to Andrew Burkle, an aspiring film producer and son of a billionaire Ron Burkle, The event organized by the Tony Hawk Foundation, also included an appearance by JANES IS ADDICTED, the former functions CHILI PEPPERS guitarist Dave Navarro,

Tony Hawk, President of the Tony Hawk Foundation, posted several Instagram Clips from RED HOT CHILI POTS‘set that apparently do not include drummers Chad Smith, At one point Frusciante also joined JANES IS ADDICTED on stage for a playback of “Mountain Song”,

Falcon written on Instagram: “Today we celebrated the life of … Andrew Burkle, He was a beloved son, friend and brother of the lucky ones who surrounded him. Because of him, @tonyhawkfoundation had pioneering fundraisers in Beverly Hills for 10 years in a row and I am forever grateful for his support in our mission.

“Thanks to the Burkle Family for involving us in your celebration of Andrew, His passion for life was infectious and his spirit lives on through our work. A perfect example of AndrewMagnetism showed up that afternoon when this all-star cast came together to perform Iggy Pop and GROUP OF FOUR (and RHCP) Songs in his honor. Thank you very much Andrew, we will miss you indescribably. “

Frusciante reconnected RED HOT CHILI POTS in December after the dismissal of Josh Klinghofferwho has been in the band for 10 years.

Klinghofferwho took over for Frusciante told in 2010 Rolling Stone that he received the news from his bandmates during a meeting with the bass player EscapedHouse. Klinghoffer said he suspected the seeds for FruscianteThe return had been planned much earlier when the guitarist reached for the singer Anthony Kiedis and their tour guide as much as 18 months earlier.

He explained: “(John) definitely showed his face in CHILI POD World just a bit with emails and apologize for past behaviors. Every time I heard a story about it, I thought, ‘What is he doing? Does he want to come back? ‘ “

Klinghoffer He said his dismissal was “a total dead end” since the band was “so advanced to write a new record” and added: “Here was an album that was more than half written, but I think I gave up my vigilance because I thought we had done so much work. ” Klinghoffer said he expected the band to scrap the music they were working on and start over. The guitarist also said that “he doesn’t particularly like the two records that he wrote and recorded in 2011” “I’m with you” and 2016’s “The escape”,

drummer Chad Smith recently revealed that the PEPPER I started working on new material Frusciante,



Many thanks to the Burkle family who included us in your Andrew celebration. His passion for life was infectious and his spirit lives on through our work at @THF.



A good example of Andrew’s magnetism was seen when this all-star cast came together to play Iggy Pop #acbrox pic.twitter.com/8F3WjGT8K7

– Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 9, 2020

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC7etYG6GMo (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8xaBGvQqRU (/ embed)

From Dave Navarro’s Instagram pic.twitter.com/iT8DNzxPh5

– RHCP Live (@redhot_live) February 8, 2020

View this post on Instagram

? Dave Navarro and John Frusciante, Tocando Mountain Song by Jane’s Addiction, released on 08/02/2020, no event with Andrew Burkle. ?? ? This is a main course for John with Red Hot Chili Peppers that is prepared after purchase. ? @ dancleary79? @toddnewman. , , , , , , , , #davenavarro #johnfrusciante #redhotchilipeppers #frusciante # 90s #rockroll #rock #janesaddiction #andrewburkle #flea

A post by Golden Years (@ golden_years000) on February 8, 2020 at 5:46 p.m. PST

