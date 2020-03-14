See “Strange things” to return one-time Sport Relief

Last night (March 13) cast match “Stranger Things” reunited for a one-time special “Sport Relief”.

Milli Bobby Brown (eleven), Finn Volfhard (Mike), Noah Shnapp (Will) and Ghanaian Sink (Max) joined the BBC show, behind the scenes that looked sci-fi phenomenon Netflix.

During the performance, many famous actors auditioned the role of The Mind Flayer in the show, including Orlando Bloom, star of Queer Eye Tan France, Jennifer Saunders and Emma Thompson.

The show is also an inside look at the special effects needed to Mike riding a bike in the first season of the show, as it became clear that Finn Volfhard – not the best cyclist. See below a short special.

New performance ahead of the fourth season Stranger Things, the start of production. In the last month it opened a teaser trailer, which saw the unexpected return of a character who is presumed dead.

For the future of the fourth issue has not yet announced release date, but is expected before the end of 2020.

Finn Volfhard this month told the NME that was surprised to find that the first trailer for the fourth season showed that the police chief Hopper still alive.

“I think that it was planned, because there is only so much time, how much you have, before you people learn that David Harbor is back and starts to talk about it I think Netflix simply too early to disable this.”, – he said, .

“I did not even know that this trailer comes out, until I posted it to Instagram! Yes, I was excited. I knew that Hopper was alive, I did not know that the trailer will be released. So I’m just happy to have all seen it” .