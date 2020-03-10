See the cover Tame Impala Lady Gaga on tour party “The Slow Rush”

Tama Impala Lady Gaga swept during the opening tour night “Slow Rush” in San Diego yesterday (9 March).

Yesterday, a group led by Kevin Parker took a last tour of the Pechenga arena in California to support the recently released fourth album.

In the first half of the show included the cover of the single “Perfect Illusion” in 2016, written by Parker for the fifth album of the singer “Joanne”. You can see the fans with a cover frame, which debuted last night.

. @ Tameimpala adds “Perfect Illusion” to your list of tours! Gaga and Kevin Parker, lead singer of the band, worked on the song back in 2016. ✨ pic.twitter.com/cRm4h6POEI

– GAGA NOTIFY (@gaganotify) March 10, 2020

Hand Impala just played a perfect illusion omg pic.twitter.com/mPZAC2cadf

– Chris (@chrisvhayton) March 10, 2020

A series of concerts “The Slow Rush” were as “One More Year”, “Posthumous Forgiveness” and “Is True”, and albums “Currents” – “Reality In Motion” and “Past Life” was also the first time played live .

Below you can view a selection of fan videos from yesterday show Tame Impala, as well as the set list from the concert.

Mines LIVE from TameImpala

Tame Impala played:

Another Year

ambit

The reality on the move

posthumous pardon

alter ego

The perfect illusion (cover Lady Gaga)

expectation

lost yesterday

elephant

breathe deeply

Apocalypse Dreams

past life

Nangsa

It seems that we are only back

The new man, the same old mistakes

it’s true

Glimmer

Make It Happen

Encore: Less I know better

In the end,

Next game Tame Impala will be performing in the UK at the festival All Points East in east London on 23 May.

Last week Teme Impala for the first time on American television made a “breathe deeply” and “missing yesterday.”