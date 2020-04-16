See the Emmy Rossum Wild Transformation in the First Angelyne Trailer

Who is he? Ang # Angelyne is coming to #PeacockTV soon. pic.twitter.com/x9gRhNJY3n

Emmy Rossum is a blonde bomb!

As shown in the first trailer for the new Peacock Angelyne series, the actress underwent a wild transformation to play the Los Angeles real-life icon of the same name. Angelyne he became famous in the 1980s after drawing portraits on billboards throughout the city and touring in what became known as his special pink Corvette. Many say that he was a pioneer in the famous … famous concept.

Angelyne’s story begins in the clip above, which opens with Martin Freeman asked Ross Angelyne’s version of what she was interested in advertising.

“Myself, of course,” she replied, startled.

“You want to put a poster of yourself – just you – around town?” Freeman’s character said he was still confused.

“Mhm, yeah. Why not?” Rossum’s Angelyne told her. “No one has ever done it. Why not from now on?”

And so, Angelyne’s fame began.

The clip goes on to show that he stared in awe at one of the giant signs, sailed in a bright car and did some TV interviews – the latter including one in which he asked, “So Angelyne, what exactly are you famous for?”

“I’m famous for being on the billboard,” the Rossum character replied cheekily.

Other interviewers then asked about the use of the billboard, and Rossum’s Angelyne provided the correct answer.

“You want to attract people?” He said. “You have to tease.”

The response was due to the fact that Angelyne had no premiere date yet. However, Peacock – NBCUniversal’s new streaming service – launches April 15 for Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers. This summer, on July 15, the service will also be launched for everyone to enjoy.