See the link of Kirk Douglas with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

It is always difficult to say goodbye.

Legendary film actor Kirk Douglas He died on Wednesday at the age of 103. The actor played in films such as Spartacus and ChampionY Lonely are the brave ones in his long career in Hollywood. Outside the big screen, the actor was best known for his relationship with his family, and especially for his son and fellow actor. Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“Happy birthday Kirk,” the star published with a sweet video of her father-in-law in 2016. “She will be 100 today. I love you Pappy.” Michael has always been open to express how much he admires and admires his father, and it was he who confirmed the news of his death on Instagram.

“With great sadness, my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas has left us today at the age of 103,” he wrote next to a photo of his father. “For the world, it was a legend, an actor of the golden age of movies who lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose dedication to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard that we all pursue.”

He continued: “But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was just a father, for Catherine, a beautiful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandson, his loving grandfather and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.” There is no doubt that Kirk’s absence will leave a large empty space in Hollywood.

To celebrate your life, browse through the images under the sweet band of Kirk, Michael and Catherine.

Theo Wargo / WireImage

Waiting for the wings

Catherine had her husband and father share this sweet moment on stage while she watched proudly from the backstage.

Ron Antonelli / NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Take me to the ball game

The couple started enjoying a nice day together in the stadium.

Alex Berliner / BEI / Shutterstock

Company of three

One of the many photos of the trio in his element during an event that celebrates his incredible cinematographic career.

Berliner Studio / BEA Images / Shutterstock

In green

Sometimes you only need a day on the green with your family. The group smiled to take pictures during their fun game of golf.

Instagram

Family connection

Michael has this sweet four-generation photo of Douglas & # 39; shared. It is clear that the esteemed Hollywood actor has left a mark that will last for years.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Three peas in a pod

Catherine was very close to her husband’s father and often spoke about the strong bond between couples. She has lovingly called him “Pappy”.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Like father Like Son

The couple stopped to smile at the cameras on the red carpet. One of the many moments when they broke up during a Hollywood event.

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

Kisses from above

Michael and Catherine broke up with a sweet kiss for the beloved patriarch of the Douglas family.

MGM

Movies and memories

A frame from his popular movie from 2003 That’s from the family where they played a father and son duo. Art that imitates life!

Instagram

good memories

Catherine published this photo of her father-in-law for her 103rd birthday. “This guy on my knee, he’s 103 years old!” She shared it. “Happy Birthday Daddy! I love you with all my heart.”

Our thoughts are with the Douglas family in this difficult time.

