See the rare picture of Chabib Nurmagomedov’s priceless reaction to Conor McGregor’s sensational KO by Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in just 13 seconds

Rare shots of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who responds to Conor McGregor’s record-breaking fall from Jose Aldo, were taken before “The Notorious” returned.

McGregor will end his self-imposed octagon exile on January 18 at UFC 246 when he takes on Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Khabib Nurmagomedov flinched as he watched Jose Aldo’s Conor McGregors KO in just 13 seconds

Despite losing just 5 pounds for the welterweight encounter, fans are hoping for an explosive feat by a fighter who is said to look back on his best.

In 2015, McGregor shocked the world by becoming the undisputed featherweight world champion when he stopped legendary Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in just 13 seconds.

It was a moment that brought ‘Mystic Mac’ into a realm of superstars and allowed him to cross the world of MMA.

And before his comeback against “Cowboy”, BT Sport found recordings of that historic night in Sin City in their UFC archives, showing how Khabib reacted to the overwhelming victory.

Khabib was in disbelief when he saw “The Notorious” win the undisputed featherweight championship

McGregor looks sharp and focused on fighting Cerrone

Conor McGregor works at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas

The Russian stood next to manager Ali Abdelaziz and Dominance MMA customer Frankie Edgar and shook his head in disbelief and even scratched his head.

The Irishman last entertained fans in October 2018 when he fought bitter rival Nurmagomedov to secure the light belt.

The two were close once and even offered to support each other before their rivalry developed into a bitter hatred.

Although the fight with Cerrone is at £ 170, McGregor has insisted that he want to start the second leg again, and is even aiming for a second fight with the 28-0 champions in late 2020.