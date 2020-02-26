[see-this-new-featurette-for-daniel-craig’s-‘no-time-to-die’-(video-clip)]

A screengrab of Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 — With its release just a several months away, the director for future No Time to Die has shared a new featurette from the film that sees Daniel Craig return once again as Agent 007.

The film also stars Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear and David Dencik.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Bond has remaining lively provider and is experiencing a tranquil lifestyle in Jamaica. His peace is shorter-lived when his outdated buddy Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up inquiring for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be much much more treacherous than predicted, main Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with perilous new technological innovation.”

No Time to Die is established for release listed here on April nine.