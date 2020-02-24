[see-this-new-television-set-spot-for-disney’s-live-action-‘mulan’-(movie)]

A screengrab from Disney’s are living-action ‘Mulan’ that stars Liu Yifei, Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li and Jason Scott Lee among many others.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 — Disney has released one more new Tv set location for its impending live-action reboot Mulan.

Liu Yifei stars as the famous Hua Mulan, the young Chinese maiden who disguises herself as a male warrior in get to fight and preserve her father.

The cast also incorporates Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Tzi Ma, Ron Yuan, Jimmy Wong, Rosalind Chao and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

The synopsis reads: “Mulan is the epic journey of a fearless young female who masquerades as a guy in get to combat Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, Hua Mulan (Liu Yifei) is spirited, decided and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that a single male for every spouse and children ought to provide in the Imperial Military, she techniques in to consider the spot of her ailing father as Hua Jun, turning into one particular of China’s finest warriors ever.”

Mulan is set for release right here on March 26.