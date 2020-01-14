See: Tim Allen in “Toy Story 4” with Keanu Reeves

January 14 (UPI) – Tim Allen says there is nothing unlike him Toy Story 4 Co-star Keanu Reeves.

The 66-year-old actor discussed in an interview with 55-year-old Reeves on Monday Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Allen and Reeves speak Buzz Lightyear and Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4, which opened in cinemas in June. Allen jokingly said the film had “too much of Keanu Reeves.”

“This Caboom character was pretty funny, wasn’t it? I didn’t like it. He was cooler than Buzz at some point,” he said to host Jimmy Kimmel.

Allen remembered how he and Reeves attended the fair Toy Story 4 Premiere together. During the event, Allen and Reeves discussed Reeves’ title role in the John Wick Movies, a retired killer.

“He shows up and I was just finished (John) Wick 3, 700 murders in one minute. I’ve never seen murders before. He calls it a “ballet of violence”. What does that mean? “Asked Allen.

Allen wondered how a bad guy could take care of Wick.

“I’m going into this whole thing, ‘Hey, Keanu. Here’s what I would do if I were in the movie, if I were one of the bad guys. I would say,’ Hey, look. Let’s keep him out of closed rooms “Allen remembered. “What I would do is I would wait for you to come out of your house because you have a little dog that you are going to be. I would be across the street with a big gun and just pick you up out of the house. ‘”

“He doesn’t even blink,” he said of Reeves. “He says Wick would know you are there.”

Allen finally praised Reeves.

“He’s the nicest guy in the world I hate. Nothing I don’t like about him,” he said.

Reeves will return as Wick John Wick 4The actor said in the May issue of GQ that he will continue to act in John Wick films as long as there is demand.

“As far as my legs can carry me,” he said. “As far as the audience wants to go.”

Allen plays Mike Baxter in the Fox series Last standing man, which celebrated an eighth season this month.