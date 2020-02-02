see Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and more in the Super Bowl – Up News Info 2010

% MINIFYHTML68074bc1b303a507b8348617fe2fba3911%

George Pimentel / Getty Images for the Creative Artists Agency

What to do Tom Cruise, Angelina JolieY Ashton Kutcherhave in common?

Well, they probably have a lot in common, but for the purpose of this story, the only coincidence among A-listers is that everyone was in the Super Bowl 2010. In general it was pretty full of stars. It was, after all, the year in which the New Orleans Saints faced the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, and the Saints eventually won.

Regarding the halftime show, The WHO They were the stars chosen to shake the Miami stockings, an opposite pool of artists this year Jennifer LopezY Shakira. Fun fact: his part-time performance was the first to have had no fans on stage for ten years.

Since then, part-time shows and the Super Bowl as a whole have only become more extravagant. Lady Gagajump from a roof Katy Perrydanced with sharks and Beyoncé It was his glamorous Beyoncé.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Timbaland and JoJo

The artists came on stage to “Lose Control, quot;” perform in the Pepsi Super Bowl Fan Jam.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

Ten years after this photo was taken, J. will bring it back to the same stadium as the part-time artist.

Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie, Maddox and Brad Pitt

It looks like Mr. and Mrs. Smith were yesterday. The stars impressed the crowd with their mere presence.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Rihanna

Memories of a time when the musician was still releasing music.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Justin Bieber

And on this day there was “One Less Lonely Girl, quot;

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Hilary Swank and Harry Connick Jr.

Reunited and it feels so good! the PD I love you The stars met a few years after their successful film was released.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher

It looks like this was part of the show Punk & # 39; d, but in reality Ashton had fun with the other photographers.

George Pimentel / Getty Images

Carrie Underwood and Chris Daughtry

Two of American idols The most successful stars join forces in Miami.

Seth Browarnik / startraksphoto.com

Ed Westwick and Jessica Szhor

Spotted in the Super Bowl: Chuck and Vanessa mix with the A-listers at an exclusive party.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Queen Latifah

There is a reason why it is called QUEEN Latifah.

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, A-Rod and Cameron Diaz

This is photographic proof that many things can change within 10 years.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

The provincial star had people “Cry (ing) Pretty, quot; with his interpretation of the” Star Spangled Banner, quot;