See Vernon Davis announce his retirement in “Golden Girls” Spoof With Gronk

Vernon Davis of the Washington Redskins will watch the second half against the Chicago Bears on September 23, 2019 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton / Getty Images)

The close end of Washington Redskins Vernon Davis has announced its unconventional retirement from the NFL, unveiling the news in a video that aired during the Fox Super Bowl Pregame show titled “The Golden Gronks.”

In the video, Rob Gronkowski explains that he is in Miami, the “land of retirement”, and he brought his “retirement crew” with him: James Harrison and Davis, who confirm, “Right, I’m retired” before they Thank You For Being A Friend ”begins to play and the video turns into a Golden Girls parody.

Davis, 36, also confirmed his retirement from ESPN after the spot aired. An official announcement is expected later this month.

He spent the close end of his first nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, where he set franchise records for touchdowns (55) and receptions (441) for his position. In 2015 he was traded with the Denver Broncos and won a Super Bowl with this team. He has spent the last four seasons with his hometown team, the Redskins.

Nothing is known about Davis’ plans for the future, but he has appeared in several films, including Hell on the Border, so an acting career is not entirely out of the question. See him show off his acting skills in “The Golden Gronks” (see below) (and yes, confirm his resignation).

Let’s look at @RobGronkowski and his retirement crew, the Golden Gronks, ft. @ Jharrison9292 and @ VernonDavis85 😂 pic.twitter.com/8iCn9nwuMX

– FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020

