See what Megadeth got up to backstage on their European tour

Kiko Loureiro has shared a online video showing what he and his Megadeth bandmates received up to on the previous night of their European tour with 5 Finger Death Punch.

The band wrapped up the run at Sofia’s Armeec Arena in Bulgaria on February 22 by taking part in a blistering 11-song established featuring traditional tracks together with Hangar 18, Symphony Of Destruction, Peace Sells and Holy Wars… The Punishment Thanks.

But just before that took position, Loureiro and his digital camera explored backstage at the arena, giving enthusiasts an insight into what goes on in advance of a clearly show.

The footage exhibits the guitarist warming up, jamming with bassist David Ellefson and drummer Dirk Verbeuren, checking out the aspect of the phase, Dave Mustaine sharing a enjoyment moment with Ellefson and additional. Look at the 11-minute video clip below.

Though the songs planet is reeling thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Megadeth and Lamb Of God are continue to scheduled to head out on tour jointly throughout North America later on this year.

The bands have lined up a 55-present trek, kicking off in Bristow, Virginia, on June 12 and wrapping up in Reno, Nevada, on November 13. And as if that was not more than enough, they’ll be bringing Trivium and In Flames along for the ride.

Mustaine mentioned: “Hello me! I’m back once again, improved than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metallic madness this is the tour for you.”

Locate a full list of dates down below.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=gGxD3nhyHfk

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames 2020 tour

Jun 12: Bristow Jiffy Lube Stay, VA

Jun 13: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 14: Raleigh Crimson Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jun 16: Virginia Seashore Veterans United Household Financial loans Amphitheater, VA

Jun 17: Wantagh Northwell Well being at Jones Beach front Theater, NY

Jun 18: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 20: Holmdel PNC Lender Arts Heart, MA

Jun 21: Boston Rockland Belief Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 23: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Jun 24: Providence Bold Place Lake Amphitheater, RI

Jun 26: Darien Center, NY

Jun 28: Burgettstown S&T Financial institution New music Park, PA

Jun 29: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 01: Detroit DTE Electrical power Tunes Theater, MI

Jul 02: Mount Nice Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 03: Indianapolis Ruoff Songs Middle, IN

Jul 05: Atlanta Ameris Audio Middle, GA

Jul 07: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion, OH

Jul 08: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH

Jul 10: Chicago Hollywood On line casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 11: St Louis, Hollywood On line casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 12: Nashville Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Jul 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jul 16: Austin Germania Insurance plan Amphitheater, TX

Jul 17: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 18: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Manufacturing unit, TX

Jul 20: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jul 21: Phoenix Isleta Amphitheater, AZ

Jul 23: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 25: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 26: Portland Moda Centre, OR

Jul 29: Salt Lake Metropolis USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 30: Pocatello Portneuf Wellbeing Believe in Amphitheatre, ID

Aug 01: Harmony Pavilion, CA

Oct 02: West Palm Beach iTHINK Money Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 06: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Oct 07: New Orleans UNO Lakefront Arena, LA

Oct 09: Corpus Christi American Lender Centre Arena, TX

Oct 11: El Paso Don Haskins Middle, TX

Oct 14: Springfield JOH Arena, MO

Oct 16: Kansas Metropolis Dash Middle, MO

Oct 21: Columbus Schottenstein Middle, OH

Oct 23: Huntington Mountain Heath Arena, WV

Oct 24: Bethlehem The Wind Creek Party Heart, PA

Oct 27: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Oct 28: Laval Put Bell, QC

Oct 30: St Paul Armory, MN

Oct 31: Inexperienced Bay Resch Heart, WI

Nov 02: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

Nov 03: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Leading Heart, SD

Nov 05: Denver Pepsi Centre, CO

Nov 07: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Middle, NV

Nov 10: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Heart Arena, ID

Nov 13: Reno Occasions Heart, NV