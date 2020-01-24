See what's inside Kim Kardashians ... 9 refrigerators

If you thought celebrities were like us, you were wrong!

Kim Kardashian recently went to Instagram to show followers a tour where she keeps all of her food. It turned out that she has a lot more refrigerators than expected.

Nine to be exact!

The fridge tour

“Okay, since the inside of my fridge is so confusing and I’ve seen all this news, I’m going to give you a tour of my fridge,” Kim started the tour.

She walked through her pantry with followers, crammed with glasses, tables, and a freezer yogurt machine. By the way, your pantry is about the size of a NYC apartment. Some people would really live there comfortably!

Because it has two kitchens, it naturally has two refrigerators. One is a beverage refrigerator. Another reason is a walk-in refrigerator with fresh organic products.

Then there is her fridge in the gym – filled with bottled water from Voss and Flow.

A fridge for every child

And if you forget, Kim has four children. That probably explains why there are four refrigerators under the counter that are filled with organic milk and juice boxes.

There are undoubtedly millions of children across the country who would give anything to enjoy a day in the life of a Kardashian West child. Many adults too!

But there is something you have in common …

She may seem superhuman, but Kim Kardashian still eats real food, just like everyone else. And if you look closely at the video, you can see siete fries, beyond meat sausage, simply lemonade and King’s Hawaiian Rolls – another sign that she is one of us. Unfortunately, the comparison pretty much ends here.

