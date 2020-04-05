‘See you again’: Queen Elizabeth invites WW2 spirit to defeat coronavirus

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth told British citizens on Sunday that they would have survived the coronavirus outbreak if they remained determined in the face of lock-up and self-sufficiency, urging the spirit of World War Two to be a very rare one. broadcast in the country.

In what was only the fifth television talk of her 68-year reign, Elizabeth called on the Britons to show their ancestors’ resolve and to show that they were as strong as generations of the past.

“See you again,” he said in a direct reference to Britain’s most famous song from the war years in the 1940s, when he was a teenager. “Better days are coming back.”

“We are dealing with this disease together, and I want to assure you that if we stay united and decide, then we will overcome it,” the 93-year-old monarch said in an address from his Windsor home Castle where he remains Prince Philip’s wife, 98.

“As we face challenges, it is different. At this time we join all nations around the world in a common effort, using the great advancement of science and our innate compassion to heal. We will succeed – and that success belongs to each of us. “

The broadcast comes hours after officials said Britain’s death from the virus rose 621 in the last 24 hours to 4,934 with high deaths still expected next week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those who were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and Prince Charles’s own son and queen, 71, was recovered after suffering minor injuries. symptoms of the virus.

Like many European countries, Britain is in a state of virtual lockdown, with people being told to stay home unless it is important to step out. Health minister Matt Hancock said even stricter railways could be imposed if current policies to prevent the spread of the virus were flouted.

WORLD WAR TWO SPIRITS

Elizabeth thanked those who stayed at home, and thus helped set others free from the suffering that some families felt, but recognizing self-reliance can be difficult.

He also paid tribute to health care staff for their selfless work and praised the “heart-warming stories” of people across the Commonwealth, where he was the head, and more in delivering food and medicine to those who need them.

Sunday’s address was a rare one because the queen usually only spoke to the country in her annual Christmas television message.

To ensure any danger to the monarch himself was mitigated, it was taken to a large room to ensure a safe distance between him and the cameraman, wearing gloves and a mask and he was the only other person present.

Elizabeth said the situation reminded her of her first broadcast in 1940, when she and her deceased sister Margaret spoke from Windsor to children evacuated from their homes to escape the bombings German Nazi aircraft bombs.

“Now, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as before, we know, deeply, that this is the right thing,” he said.

In the future people may be proud of how they also dealt with the disruption of their lives, and that the period of war in British life was not something from the past, but a part of the present and the future.

“Those who come after us will say that the British of this generation are as strong as any,” he said. “That the qualities of self-discipline, of quiet decency and of mutual feeling still have the character of this country.”

He concludes by invoking the words of the song “Let’s Meet Again” by Vera Lynn from World War II that became a symbol of hope for the British during the war.

“We should take comfort that as we have more patience, better days will come back,” he said. “We will be with our friends; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)